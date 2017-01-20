BAE Southeast awarded $51 million DDG 80 contract

JANUARY 20, 2017 — BAE Systems Southeast Shipyard Mayport LLC, Jacksonville, FL, is being awarded a $51,351,637 firm-fixed-price contract for the execution of USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) fiscal 2017 depot maintenance period availability. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $68,489,712.

This is a long-term availability and was competed on a coast-wide (East and Gulf) basis without limiting the place of performance to the vessel’s homeport. BAE will provide the facilities and human resources capable of completing, coordinating, and integrating multiple areas of ship maintenance, repair, and modernization of USS Roosevelt.

Work will be performed in Jacksonville, and is expected to be completed by April 2018. Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $51,351,637 will be obligated at time of award.

Contract funds in the amount of $32,910,070 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured, with two offers received via Federal Business Opportunities.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity (N00024-17-C-4415).