Stackley now acting Secretary of the Navy

JANUARY 21, 2017 — Sean J. Stackley assumed the responsibilities of acting secretary of the Navy at noon yesterday.

Stackley is a more than familiar figure to shipbuilders, having served as the assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) for more than eight years. Now he will carry out the day-to-day responsibilities of the secretary of the Navy until President Trump nominates, and Congress confirms, a replacement for Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus.

Thomas W. Hicks, deputy undersecretary of the Navy (Management), will perform the duties of under secretary of the Navy until a replacement for Janine Davidson is nominated and confirmed.

Allison F. Stiller will perform the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition). She previously served as principal civilian deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition).

Scott W. Lutterloh will serve as acting assistant secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs). He previously served as the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Manpower and Reserve Affairs).

Joseph B. Marshall will serve as the acting assistant secretary of the Navy (Financial Management & Comptroller). He previously served as the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Financial Management & Comptroller).

Steven R. Iselin will serve as acting assistant secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment). He previously served as principal deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (Energy, Installations and Environment).

Anne M. Brennan will serve as acting general counsel of the Navy. She previously served as the principal deputy general counsel, Office of the General Counsel.