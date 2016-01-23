McAllister's latest features 90-ton JonRie winch

Jeffrey McAllister has a bollard pull of 75 tons and is the latest addition to the McAllister Fleet

JANUARY 23, 2016 —JonRie Intertech, Manahawkin, NJ, reports that it has supplied its sixth ship set full 90 ton winch for installation on McAllister Towing & Transportation Company, Inc.'s 5,150 HP twin Z-drive reverse tractor tug Jeffrey McAllister.

Built by Eastern Shipbuilding, Panama City, FL, the 92' (30 meter) x 36' (11 meter) tug has a bollard pull of 75 tons and is the latest addition to the McAllister Fleet.

The JonRie Series 250 Escort Winch was designed to handle in the recover mode the full bollard pull of the vessel. The winch is capable of 180,000 lbs. (90 ton) line pull, making it ideal for escort work, LNG terminals and ship assist of large new generation containerships.

The addition of the Jeffrey makes McAllister one of the largest fleets on the U.S. East Coast with high horsepower tugs equipped with super duty winches. The tug will serve the port of Charleston, SC.

New features on the winch are its stainless-steel brake drums and 24 volt back up abort system to insure extra safety if power is lost to the tug. Other features include Active Heave Compensation, or FULL Render/ FULL Recover, that will allow the tug to free wheel away for its tow and also heave in at any speed.

The winch system includes JonRie's standard foot control to allow for hands free operation of the winch press down to payout and heel back to haul in.

Also include in the system is JonRie's tension readout system with side lights and dimming for night use.

The winch drum has the capacity to spool 500' (165 meters) of 8" hawser and a brake capacity of 600,000 lb. (300 Tons) and a line speed of 100 fpm (35 m/min).

The direct drive design allows for quick response to the fast loading inertia that an Escort Winch must endure. The 250 HP Hydraulic Power Unit (HPU) and controls are all the in-house design of JonRie InterTech, LLC.