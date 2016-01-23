Global Maritime now Subchapter M Third Party Organization

JANUARY 23, 2016 — Global Maritime Consultancy & Engineering has been approved by the U.S. Coast Guard to provide Subchapter M compliance services as a Third Party Organization (TPO).

Global Maritime, a leading provider of offshore marine warranty, dynamic positioning and engineering services, will offer a comprehensive suite of services to all towing vessel operators looking to comply with Subchapter M guidelines with its expertise including audits, surveys, consultancy, training services, and the design and deployment of safety management systems.

In addition, Global Maritime has licensed Professional Engineers on staff to perform structural plan reviews. Towing vessel operators will also be able to utilize Global Maritime's GM Inspect software toolkit that provides for consistency in checklists, reports and standardized inspections as well as reducing the time and costs required to generate survey reports.

"With Global Maritime's years of experience in marine-based audits, inspections, safety management systems, and regulatory compliance we believe we have the technical edge and are ideally placed to help vessel operators navigate the complexities around Subchapter M," said Daniel Ramsay, DP & Mission Critical Systems Consultant at Global Maritime. "Our outstanding team of surveyors, our breadth of services, and our industry leading software will ensure a seamless transition to the new rules without a negative impact on existing operations. From putting in place safety management systems to helping operators develop their internal expertise, we will provide a complete solution."

Subchapter M of the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations outlines new standards on the inspection, auditing, and safety policies of towing vessels greater than 26 feet or those engaged in the movement of oil or hazardous materials in bulk. Compliance is required by July 20, 2018.

Vessels covered by Subchapter M need to comply through either annual USCG inspections or implementation of a Towing Safety Management System (TSMS) in conjunction with an approved TPO. The TSMS will then be subject to audits and physical surveys. Global Maritime has been approved to conduct audits of TSMSs, issue TSMS certificates, conduct surveys of towing vessels, and issue survey reports.