Bollinger delivers 2,000 hp inland towboat

JANUARY 23, 2017—Bollinger Shipyards LLC, Lockport, LA, announced the delivery of the 80 ft, 2,000 hp inland towboat M/V Cole Guidry to Lorris G. Towing of Cut Off, LA.

Ben Bordelon, President and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards says, “We are pleased to announce the delivery of the M/V Cole Guidry to one of our longtime customers, Luke Guidry. Luke worked closely with our team to design and develop a vessel that will exceed his customers’ expectations. Thanks to his input combined with our workers at Bollinger, Lorris G. Towing will continue to grow his fleet to service the inland marine transportation market for many more years.”

The M/V Cole Guidry, designed by Bollinger Shipyards, is a 2,000 hp inland towboat measuring 80 feet by 36 feet with a 10-foot draft. The vessel is powered by three Caterpillar C18 Tier 3 engines rated at 670 hp each, supplied by Louisiana Machinery. The reduction gears are Twin Disc Model MGX517ODC with a ratio of 6:1. Electrical power is provided by three Kohler generators, 65 kW each, supplied by Caroline Marine of Cut Off, LA. Tank capacity for fuel is 20,000 gallons and potable water capacity is 7,400 gallons. The vessel has four staterooms and seven bunks for the comfort of its crew.

Luke Guidry of Lorris G. Towing says, “This vessel exceeds our expectations. Bollinger’s technology and craftsmanship are evident in the design and construction of this vessel. We can expand on this design to meet our future needs and the needs of our customers.”