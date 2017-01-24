Danish design firm helps speed wind farm installation

JANUARY 24, 2017 — Two months ahead of schedule, the first of 67 Siemens 6 MW wind turbines has started started supplying the German electrical grid with energy from the Veja Mate Offshore Wind Farm.

The wind turbines are being loaded out from the Danish port of Esbjerg for installation at the Veja Mate site off the German North Sea coast some 95 km NW off the island of Borkum.

Danish design and consulting company OSK-Offshore A/S has assisted and worked in close cooperation with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier in outfitting its wind farm installation vessel Bold Tern for all aspects of the installation project.

OSK-Offshore A/S is behind a wide range of expert design solutions on board Bold Tern:

All seafastening design and related analyses and documentations

Detail design for production for the wind turbine components

Foundation for upright transport of towers

Blade rack "over the ship side" supporting structure

Nacelle fastening

Miscellaneous auxiliary lifting equipment to be mobilized on board the vessel

Analysis and design of necessary modification of supporting deck structure.

"These large-scale projects allow us to fully apply our extensive offshore design knowledge when designing custom solutions for the installation vessels. And in doing so also to push the environmental operational limitations to new standards," says Anders Ørgård, Chief Commercial Officer of OSK-Offshore A/S.

The entire mobilization of Bold Tern was completed in just three weeks, and the subsequent installation of the remaining 66 Veja Mate-turbines has commenced in January 2017.

When the final turbines are installed, Veja Mate Offshore Wind Farm will stand as a 402 MW and €1.9 bn. wind farm capable of supplying 400.000 German homes whilst annually relieving the environment of 700.000 tons of CO2 emissions for the following 25 years.