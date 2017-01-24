VIDEO: Ulstein wins order for offshore wind CSV

JANUARY 24, 2017 — Norway's Ulstein Verft AS shipyard will build a DP2 Construction Support Vessel (CSV) for Netherlands based Acta Marine B.V. Primarily aimed at the offshore wind market, the vessel is being built to a new SX195 design from Ulstein Design & Solutions AS.

"We are expanding our services and fleet for offshore wind and chose Ulstein for our new construction support vessel," says Acta Marine managing director Rob Boer. "The dedicated SX195 design with the X-Stern, an integrated walk-to-work gangway system and 3D crane, and its accommodations, represents a next step in responding to the market needs

"This vessel will be the next level in the market and very well suited to operate in the offshore, and specifically the renewable, market," he adds. "Furthermore, Ulstein Verft is renowned for its quality and on-time deliveries, and a vital part of the ship construction is carried out in a roofed and controlled environment."

"We are very pleased that Acta Marine has chosen Ulstein for this project. We are looking forward to the cooperation and to deliver a new vessel to the growing renewables industry," says Ulstein Group CEO Gunvor Ulstein.

Measuring 93.4 m in length and 18 m wide, the vessel can accommodate up to 120 people in 80 cabins. It will be equipped with an SMST Dynamic Motion Compensated Gangway system, mounted on an integrated tower with height adjustment and a personnel/cargo lift. Additionally, it features a 3D-motion compensated crane with 6 t lifting capacity. Cargo area is 500 sq m indoors, and 500 sq m outdoors.

The vessel is designed to provide for efficient and safe walk-to-work transfer of personnel and cargo in significant wave-heights (Hs) up to 3.0 m.

Scheduled for delivery in early 2018, Acta's new CSV is designed to take on commissioning and construction assignments during the offshore wind farm installation phase, and perform maintenance tasks on completed wind farms.

In addition to the Ulstein X-Bow hull line design, the vessel is also equipped with the X-Stern, which increases the flexibility and operability while at the offshore wind farm. The hull shape increases comfort for the crew, with a substantial reduction in slamming, noise and vibrations.

"Together with Acta Marine, we have developed a state-of-the-art vessel, and we are ready to build a vessel that will serve the owner well in the offshore wind industry," says Ulstein Verft managing director Kristian Sætre.