Italian Navy duo to have R-R engines and waterjets

JANUARY 25, 2017 — Rolls-Royce is to supply engines and waterjets to power and propel two new high-speed vessels that are currently under construction for the Italian Navy at Intermarine's Sarzana shipyard.

The 40 m x 8 m UNPAV (Unità Navale Polivalente Alta Velocità) multipurpose vessels will each be powered by three MTU 2000 series diesel engines connecting to three Kamewa S4 water jets.

The UNPAV vessels will be used by the Operational Incursion Group (Gruppo Operativo Incursori or GOI), the special forces of the Italian Navy. The vessels will increase their capacity to strengthen maritime traffic control, combat human trafficking, undertake counter terror and anti-piracy operations and evacuate personnel from crisis areas.

The GOI is called in to undertake sensitive and difficult tasks in crisis situations.

"We are proud to have been chosen to provide the best technologies for missions such as these." said Don Roussinos, Rolls-Royce, President – Naval. "We invest to develop solutions best suited for just such complex naval operations as those undertaken by the GOI."

The collaboration between Intermarine and Rolls-Royce also includes minesweeper programs, for which Rolls-Royce provides super-silent stainless steel controllable pitch propellers from Kamewa, driven by MTU engines designed to be anti-magnetic and highly shock resistant.

Rolls-Royce will also provide Tenfjord type steering gear.

"In Rolls-Royce we have a partner dedicated to understanding the needs of our client and capable of very competitive solutions," said Livio Corghi, CEO of Intermarine. "Intermarine designs and builds military vessels in composite materials, aluminum and steel. The company's composite Mine Countermeasure Vessels (MCMVs) are globally renowned and its fast patrol boats have been supplied to many of the most important navies in the world."