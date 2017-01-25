Cunard's Queen Victoria sets an Amazon record

JANUARY 25, 2017 — This morning, Cunard's 2,014 passenger capacity cruise ship Queen Victoria made her maiden voyage through the "Meeting of Waters" and became the largest passenger ship to sail the Amazon, sailing between the dark Rio Negro and the pale Amazon River in Manaus, Brazil.

Manaus marks the sixth out of 32 ports on Queen Victoria's 41,000 nautical mile, 120-night World Voyage.

"Queen Victoria's maiden call in Manaus represents the type of innovation and uniqueness that guests have come to expect from Cunard," said Josh Leibowitz, senior vice president, Cunard North America. "Since it pioneered World Cruising in 1922, Cunard has continued to offer guests itineraries that visit exciting destinations and that offer unique 'firsts' that can only be experienced on Cunard."ii

Delivered from Fincantieri's Marghera, Italy, shipyard in 2007, the 90,049 gt Queen Victoria is based on parent Carnival Corporation's Vista Class design. She has a length of 964.5 ft (294 m) and beam of 106 ft (32.3 m) waterline, 120 ft (36.6 m) extreme (bridge wings). Draft is 26.2 ft (8.0 m).

