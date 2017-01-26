Russian yard to build new generation river cruise vessel

JANUARY 26, 2017 — Russia's Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard (part of United Shipbuilding Corporation), Goznak-Leasing and river cruise specialist Vodohod have signed a three-party contract for construction and a Project PV300 cruise liner.

Designed by Marine Engineering Bureau - Design - SPb, Saint Petersburg, the PV 300 00 is a new generation four-deck vessel with a length of 141 m, width of 16.8 m, passenger capacity of 342 and a crew of 144. Service speed is 22.5 km/h and cruising rangeabout 6,000 km.

Built to Russian Maritime Register class + M 3,0 (ice 30), the ship can be operated in sea and coastal areas, as well as on the Ladoga and Onega lakes with waves of up to 3 meters high.

Preparations for the construction works are in progress at the shipyard.

Project development will be started soon and the shipyard will embark on the construction this year. Under the contract, the liner is to be completed and delivered to the customer (Goznak-Leasing CJSC) and the consignee (Vodohod) by February 1, 2020.

This will be the second Project PV–300 vesse planned for construction at Russian shipyards in the mid-term period, but the first to be built at Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard.

The new cruise liner is intended to carry passengers along long-distance cruise routes: Moscow – Astrakhan and Moscow – Saint-Petersburg with a passage in the Ladoga and Onega lakes, as well as Moscow – Rostov-on-Don with a passage through the Volga-Don Canal.

Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard has built over 1,750 different ships throughout its history, including 105 passenger ships – steamships, motorships and diesel-electric ships.



"We are proud to be entrusted with the construction of this state-of-the-art ship and we hope to confirm once again the ability of Krasnoye Sormovo shipbuilders to meet any challenges," says Nikolai Zharkov, Director General of Krasnoye Sormovo. "Shipbuilders of Krasnoye Sormovo have made a considerable contribution into the development of domestic passenger river fleet while building more and more improved and comfortable vessels from year to year. Steamships and motorships built at Krasnoye Sormovo have transported millions of passengers. They have been popular due to their comfort, appearance and reliability and I am sure that the new liners will fully comply with today's requirements on comfort and reliability of passenger transportation."