Doosan passes 100 million bhp two stroke milestone

Doosan Engine attained the 100 million bhp mark with the production of this 2,200-ton/ 75,000 kW (103,000 hp) MAN B&W 11G95ME-C engine, one of the most powerful engines the world has ever seen. It is to be installed in a 21,000 TEU OOCL containership being built by Samsung Heavy Industries

JANUARY 26, 2017 — MAN Diesel & Turbo licensee Doosan Engine Co., Ltd. held a ceremony in Changwon, Korea, last week to celebrate the production of 100 million bhp of two-stroke engines.

The milestone was achieved with the successful test operation of a103,000 hp MAN B&W 11G95ME-C engine, the world's most powerful engine type in per cylinder output and the most powerful engine in MAN Diesel & Turbo's engine portfolio.

MAN Diesel & Turbo drafted its first licence agreement with Doosan in 1983.

Thomas Knudsen, Head of Low-Speed, who led a company delegation to Korea, spoke at the event, noting that Doosan Engine had celebrated the cumulative production of 50 million bhp just nine years previously.

Mr. Knudsen said that Doosan Engine had mastered the production of diesel technology and developed into a valued partner in the continuous development of diesel engine technology.

"There have been a lot of major milestones to celebrate at Doosan Engine, and there will undoubtedly be many more," he said, "but, for now, I would just say congratulations on the 100 million bhp – and we are looking forward to the 100 million kW mark!"

Mr. Knudsen concluded by commenting on the current, turbulent marine market, saying: "Analysts say there is a crisis in shipping and in shipbuilding. However, we have to keep in mind that world trade will grow as more regions attain a higher level of economic development. Therefore, there is no doubt but that the shipbuilding industry will eventually gain pace again."