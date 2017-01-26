Tallink enlists Genius to optimize Megastar performance

Delivered by the Meyer Turku Shipyard on January 24, Megastar is set to enter service January 29

JANUARY 26, 2017 — Wärtsilä has signed a five-year maintenance agreement with Estonia based AS Tallink Grupp for its new LNG-fueled RoPax ferry M/S Megastar on the Tallinn – Helsinki route across the Gulf of Finland.

The agreement includes solutions from the Wärtsilä Genius services portfolio

Megastar starts operation on January 29 2017. The ferry is powered by Wärtsilä dual-fuel engines that operate primarily on liquefied natural gas (LNG) Under the agreement Wärtsilä will optimize the vessel's performance, enhance its availability and reliability, and improve financial predictability for the customer. The service agreement also covers Wärtsilä's Condition Based Maintenance (CBM) and online remote support.

The agreement includes maintenance and optimization of the vessel's engines as well as the supply of spare parts and 24/7 online support.

The full scope of Wärtsilä solutions onboard the M/S Megastar includes three 12-cylinder and two 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines, two Wärtsilä fixed pitch propellers and propeller shaft lines, the latest version of the Wärtsilä Nacos Platinum integrated navigation system and external communication facilities.

"We are very pleased to develop our partnership with AS Tallink Grupp further with this comprehensive maintenance agreement. With our expertise and tailored service offering, we can ensure that M/S Megastar operates safely and efficiently throughout the year," says Kari Koski-Tuuri, Director, Services Unit Baltic & Black Sea Wärtsilä.

Condition Based Maintenance optimizes engine performance

The Wärtsilä Genius services portfolio optimizes operational efficiency. With Condition Based Maintenance (BM), Wärtsilä continuously monitors the condition of M/S Megastar's dual-fuel engines, and carefully analyses the received data to determine service and maintenance needs. This ensures the optimal performance of the engines and reduces operating expenses.

In addition to CBM, M/S Megastar will also have access to Wärtsilä's 24/7 online operational and technical support. With this service, Wärtsilä can remotely provide support whenever and wherever needed.

"We are happy to continue our cooperation with Wärtsilä, as their comprehensive and customized service offering met all our maintenance needs. Wärtsilä as a maintenance partner ensures that all maintenance is conducted in the highest standards of quality, safety and reliability," says Tarvi-Carlos Tuulik, Head of Ship management of AS Tallink Grupp. "The predictability of maintenance costs helps us to optimise our operations and the availability of instant online support increases the vessel's availability. With continuous monitoring and condition based maintenance, our passengers can enjoy their voyage without any unexpected interruptions."