German shipowner starts 50 ship IHM certification program

JANUARY 27, 2017 — DNV GL and German shipowner Norddeutsche Reederei H. Schuldt have signed a contract to carry out Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) certifications for the shipping company's managed fleet of more than 50 vessels.

The IHM is a cornerstones of the European Ship Recycling Regulation, which requires every EU-flagged newbuild to carry an inventory of all hazardous materials contained in its structure or equipment with a statement of compliance by December 31, 2018. The IHM is also an important feature of the Hong Kong Convention, which is expected to enter into force in 2020.

The first Norddeutsche Reedere vessel to undergo sampling and testing is the 3,700 TEU containership Northern Dexterity. Once complete, this certification provides independent verification of the vessel's IHM, as required by the European Ship Recycling Regulation.

"The IHM is an important step on the way to ensuring environmentally responsible ship recycling and therefore also important to us at Norddeutsche Reederei. DNV GL has long-standing experience in this field and we are pleased to be working with them on this," says Dennys Wulf, Quality Management Director at Norddeutsche Reederei H. Schuldt.

The sampling and analyses on board Northern Dexterity are being carried out by hazmat specialists from two independent laboratories Exag GmbH Marine Consulting and QSU GmbH, under the supervision of DNV GL. The vessel is scheduled to receive the IHM certificate in February 2017..