Eastern delivers twin Z drive tractor tug to McAllister

JANUARY 28, 2017 — Recently delivered to McAllister Towing and Transportation Co., Inc. by Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Panama City, FL, the twin Z-drive reverse tractor tug Jeffrey McAllister is named in honor of Captain Jeffrey McAllister.
Captain Jeff is a fifth generation family member who began his career with the company in 1973 at the age of 18 when he worked as a deckhand on the fleet's offshore crew boats.
His rise at the company was attained the old-fashioned way: working his way up the hawsepipe. He worked on numerous McAllister tugs stationed everywhere from Aruba, Bonaire and eventually landing in the Port of New York. In 1977 he became a tug captain and in 1986 became a docking pilot.
Today, Captain Jeff is the Senior Docking Pilot for McAllister in New York.
The tug will be working in McAllister's Charleston, SC, operation and will have her christening on February 11.
The Jeffrey Mcallister (ESG Hull #257) is the eleventh tug delivered to McAllister Towing since 2001. The 96 ft Z-drive tug design is by Jensen Maritime Consultants of Seattle, WA.
The Jeffrey McAllister has the following characteristics:
- Dimensions (Overall): 96' x 34' x 14'-9"
- Total Horsepower: 5,000 HP @ 900 RPM.
- Main Engines:two EMD 8-710G7C 2,500HP @ 900RPM, Tier 3 EPA Certified Marine Propulsion Diesel Engines
- Main Propulsion: two Schottel SRP-1215FP Z-Drives with Shafting, Bearings and Propellers
- Main Generators: two John Deere 4045AFM85 Tier 3 EPA Certified Marine Auxiliary
- Diesel Generator Set, each rated at 99kW @ 1,800 RPM
- Firefighting: John Deere 6135AFM85 Tier 3 EPA Certified Marine Auxiliary Diesel Engine withInMar/FFS SFP 150x200, 3,000GPM Pump and two InMar/FFS 300LBM Monitor 1,500GPM each.
- Hawser Winch: Jonrie Intertech Series 250 Hydraulic Escort Hawser Winch.
- Towing Winch: Jonrie Intertech Series 230 Hydraulic Towing Winch.
- Classification: ABS +A1 Towing Vessel, +AMS. Loadline and Escort Service.
- Flag: United States of America