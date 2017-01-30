Canadian phosphate miner talks ship sharing with Rio Tinto

JANUARY 30, 2017 — Canada's Arianne Phosphate, which is developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located approximately 200 km north of the Saguenay/Lac St. Jean area of Quebec, has signing of a project agreement with Rio Tinto to review potential maritime services sharing. This project agreement provides for discussions focused on Arianne's use of ships serving Rio Tinto to deliver phosphate concentrate to international markets.

Arianne say this kind of partnership ties in with its efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its Lac à Paul project, as well as enhancing the project's economics

"This partnership would minimize the environmental impact of our transport on the Saguenay River by fully maximizing the use of these Rio Tinto ships. Currently used for conveying commodities to their facilities, these vessels could eventually leave the Saguenay River loaded with Arianne's phosphate rock concentrate," said Jean-Sébastien David, Chief Operating Officer of Arianne. "Together, we would be able to lessen the environmental footprint by optimizing transport activity on the Saguenay River and ensure maritime traffic synergy."

"We are at a preliminary stage, but discussions with Arianne Phosphate will allow us to assess the possibility of using the maritime transport already in place for our operations to promote economic development in the region," said Jean-François Nadeau, manager, Complexe Jonquière, which includes, the Rio Tinto Port Facilities. "Each year, Rio Tinto's Port Facilities accommodate about 120 ships loaded with raw materials such as bauxite and alumina."

This project agreement also focuses on the sharing of common services such as ship towing on the Saguenay River. Discussions will continue during the year as both parties have as potential objective to conclude an agreement and, to look at other opportunities surrounding the synergy of assets.