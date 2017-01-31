Republican designated Acting Chairman of FMC

JANUARY 31, 2017 — In a reshuffle at the Federal Maritime Commission, Michael A. Khouri of Kentucky was designated Acting Chairman of the Commission on January 23, 2017 by President Trump.

Acting Chairman Khouri, a Republican, replaces former Chairman Mario Cordero, a Democrat, who remains a Commissioner.

Mr. Khouri was first nominated by President Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December, 2009, was re-nominated and confirmed for a full five year term in November, 2011, and was re-nominated and confirmed for his current term in June, 2016.

Mr. Khouri is a forty-five year veteran in the maritime industry from positions held in marine vessel operations, legal and executive positions. He also served on the boards of directors at the Waterways Council, Inc. and the American Waterways Operators Association.

Mr. Khouri began his career as a deck crewman for Paducah, KY-based Crounse Corp., where he worked up in rank with service in the engine room and then into the wheelhouse as Pilot and Captain, earning his U.S. Merchant Marine Officer’s License as Master and First Class Pilot on Steam and Motor Vessels. He then served for twenty-three years with American Commercial Lines, the largest U.S. inland marine company, holding executive positions including General Counsel & Secretary, Senior Vice President for Law & Corporate Affairs, and Senior Vice President for Transportation Services-marine operations. Khouri then joined MERS/Economy Boat, serving as President & COO before moving home to Louisville to join the law firm of Pedley & Gordinier.

In 1971, Mr. Khouri received his BA in Economics from Tulane University, and in 1980, his JD from the Brandeis School of Law-University of Louisville. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.