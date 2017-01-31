Arctech names first of Sovcomflot Sakhalin-2 support vessels

JANUARY 31, 2017 — Finland's Arctech Helsinki Shipyard yesterday held a naming ceremony for a new ice-breaking platform supply vessel (IBSV) commissioned by Russia's SCF Group (Sovcomflot).

Named for Gennadiy Nevelskoy (1813-1876), an explorer of the Russian Far East, the new 3,000 dwt IBSV is the first of four vessels ordered at Arctech Helsinki by Sovcomflot for operations at the Sakhalin-2 project in Russia's Far East. The other three are ice-breaking standby vessels (IBSBVs) that have a smaller deadweight (2,000 tonnes), but offer enhanced functionality and a higher accommodation capacity.

Arctech Helsinki has overall responsibility for the design, hull assembly, outfitting, testing and commissioning of the ships. Building of the vessels brings approximately 3,500 man-years of work to the shipyard.

The vessels will be used for the year-round delivery of supplies and consumables to offshore platforms, and for performing standby duty near them. The vessels will also be outfitted for integrated environmental protection and rescue operations.

The Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, which is providing technical supervision during the construction of all the four vessels, has assigned the ice class of Icebreaker 6 to the new IBSV.

The vessel naming ceremony was attended by Sergey Frank, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, and Alexey Rakhmanov, President of Russia's United Shipbuilding Corporation, which owns Arctech Helsinki Shipyard.

Esko Mustamäki, CEO of Arctech Helsinki Shipyard said: "This vessel which was named today is the first one of totally four vessels under construction for Sovcomflot. This vessel is technically a forerunner in arctic shipbuilding. It is also environmentally advanced and fulfills already the IMO Tier III requirements. We have also paid special attention to the underwater noise level caused by the ship."