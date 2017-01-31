Fincantieri Marinette gets FMS award for two RB-M's

JANUARY 31, 2017 — Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) reports that it has been awarded a contract for two additional Response Boats–Medium (RB-Ms) vessels by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The two boats are part of a Foreign Military Sale to Jordan and delivery is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2017.

This award brings the total number of RB-Ms to be built by Team RB-M to 176. Team RB-M was originally formed by FMM and Kvichak Marine, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Vigor, and these two latest boats will be constructed at one of Vigor's Seattle shipyards with FMM acting as Prime Contractor and Program Manager.

The new boats will be upgraded for the Jordanian Navy's specific mission requirements and operational environment.

"Fincantieri Marinette Marine and Vigor take great pride in supplying the RB-M. The vessel's proven track record, performance, and flexibility make it an excellent platform for near shore security," said Jan Allman, President and CEO of Fincantieri Marinette Marine. "We look forward to continuing our strong relationship with the U.S. Coast Guard, and developing a new partnership with Jordan."