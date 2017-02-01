Baleària orders two more LNG-fueled ferries

FEBRUARY 1, 2017 — Almost exactly one year after ordering a giant 232.2 m LNG fueled "smart" cruise ferry at Spain's LaNaval shipyard, ferry operator Baleària has signed a EUR 200 million (about $215 million) agreement with Italy's Cantiere Navale Visentini for construction of two slightly smaller dual fuel ferries.



Measuring 186.5 meters in length and will have a capacity for 810 people, 2,180 linear meters of cargo and 150 cars. Delivery from the shipbuilder is expected by the end of 2018.

The ships will reach a speed of 24 knots thanks to twindual fuel engines with a total power of 20,600 kW.



Both ferries, with virtually identical characteristics, will have 123 cabins and 402 passenger seats and will offer wide range of on-board services, including a-la-carte and self-service restaurants, bars, shop, audiovisual programming, children's workshops and magic performances,

Adolfo Utor, president of Baleària, said that these two new ferries will allow the company to guarantee improved services to both passengers and logistic operators "while at the same time gaining a competitive edge." The two smart ships "incorporate the latest technologies to be more sustainable and ensure the best passenger travel experience".