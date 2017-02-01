Total and CMA CGM get set for stricter fuel regulations

FEBRUARY 1, 2017 — Preparing for ever stricter marine fuel regulations, Marseille, France, headquartered CMA CGM has signed a three year memorandum of understanding with Total, the world's fourth-ranked international oil and gas company.

Total is to become CMA CGM's multifuel supplier, providing it with fuel oil with a sulfur content of 0.5%, fuel oil with a sulfur content of 3.5% for ships equipped with exhaust gas cleaning systems, or scrubbers, and LNG. . Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total, said, "The new regulations require both marine fuel suppliers and shipping industry stakeholders to adapt quickly. That is why we are working hand in hand with CMA CGM, a long-standing partner."

Mr. Pouyanné added that, from today, specialized affiliate Total Marine Fuels will be renamed Total Marine Fuels Global Solutions. "The new organization intends in particular to become a leading player in the LNG bunker market," he said.

"With the signature of this MOU, CMA CGM is continuing the sustainable development process begun several years ago," said Rodolphe Saadé, Vice Chairman of CMA CGM. "The solutions offered by Total will enable us to further minimize the environmental impact of the Group's activities and is a next step in building a more environmentally conscious shipping industry."