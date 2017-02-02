Strategic and ADSB sign MOU on aluminum vessels

FEBRUARY 2, 2017 — Triyards Group subsidiary Strategic Marine, a leading specialist shipbuilding, fabrication and engineering company, has teamed up with Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC (ADSB) to develop the Middle East's growing market for aluminum vessels.

Strategic and ADSB have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to tender for a variety of aluminum vessels using Strategic Marine's design and construction methods. The build and placement of the vessels at the Abu Dhabi shipyard are aimed at attracting regional buyers.

"We are excited to be working with a globally prominent specialist builder," says Mr. Mohamed S. Al Ghas, ADSB's Corporate Commercial Director. "We know Strategic's solid reputation for the manufacturing of high-performance ships will help to deliver top-of-the-line aluminium vessels to an already demanding market in our region. Our yard facility combined with Strategic Marine's design and construction capabilities will be a collaborative force in providing customers excellent value and flexibility."

"We are delighted to have signed this MoU with ADSB, a yard long known as one of the most dynamic shipyards in the Middle East," said Strategic MarineExecutive Director Mr. Ron Anderson. "This will give Strategic Marine a chance to build our specialist aluminum vessels in the Middle East for the first time, and allow regional clientele to capitalize on buying our vessels without the extra mobilization and shipping costs from our current facilities in Singapore and Vietnam."

In the initial phase of the MoU, Strategic will be invited by ADSB to tender on aluminum vessels for defense projects for the majority of the work, but over time both parties believe the co-operation will expand into commercial and other areas, Mr. Anderson