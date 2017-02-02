Rolls-Royce MT30 marks milestone in Italian LHD program

FEBRUARY 2, 2017 — Rolls-Royce has successfully completed the factory acceptance test for the first of two MT30 gas turbines that will power the Italian Navy's new 20,000 t displacement Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) multi-purpose amphibious vesse.]

The LHD will be built and launched at Fincantieri's Castellammare di Stabia (Naples) shipyard before being set up and delivered by the company's yard in Muggiano (La Spezia).



Don Roussinos, Rolls-Royce, President – Naval, said: "Successful completion of the factory acceptance test is a significant achievement for everyone involved in the LHD program. Producing 36 to 40 megawatts the MT30 gas turbine is the world's most powerful in-service marine gas turbine with the highest power density and will deliver a high power output in a compact space – an essential factor for naval propulsion.

"We're extremely proud that the MT30 will power the new Landing Helicopter Dock and we very much welcome Fincantieri as the latest customer for our MT30 gas turbine which we believe will provide them with the optimum solution for the needs of the vessel they will build for the Italian Navy."

The factory acceptance test, which has to be completed before the gas turbine can be delivered, was carried out at the Rolls-Royce Test Facility in Bristol, England.

The engine was put through a week of rigorous performance tests, witnessed by representatives from Fincantieri and the Italian Navy.

The MT30 is derived from Rolls-Royce Trent aero engine technology and builds on over 45 million hours of operating experience and ultra-high reliability. It is initially built as separate modules on the same build line as the Rolls-Royce Trent aerospace engines in Derby, England. It is then assembled at the company's Bristol facility.

Rolls-Royce MT30s are also being installed in the Royal Navy's new Aircraft Carriers HMS Queen Elizabeth and Prince of Wales and the Type 26 Global Combat Ship. They are also in service with the US Navy's Freedom class Littoral Combat Ship, the USS Zumwalt class destroyers and will power the Republic of Korea Navy's latest Daegu Class Frigate program





