FEBRUARY 2, 2017 — Foss Maritime has posted a video showing the progress its Rainier Shipyard is making construction of the Nicole Foss, the third of three Arctic-Class tugs.

The first two tugs in the class, the Michele Foss and the Denise Foss, are already in service for the company, and the Nicole is scheduled to be christened this spring.

The Arctic Class tugs have ice-strengthened hulls, are 132-feet long and are rated at 7,268 horsepower.