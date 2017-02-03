DOF Subsea wins three year IMR agreement

FEBRUARY 3, 2017 — DOF Subsea has been awarded a three-year IMR frame agreement with one of the major oil and gas companies in the Asia Pacific region.

DOF Subsea says it has recently secured a Safety Case for its 2006-built, 85.7 m, MT 6000 MK II design multipurpose vessel Geoholm, and the vessel will be available in the Asia Pacific region from the beginning of second quarter 2 2017.

"I am very pleased with the performance of the team in Perth," said CEO Mons Aase. "We continue to win strategically important contracts in the region, and we have laid a solid foundation for continued growth and initiative in the region. Including Geoholm, we will have five advanced subsea vessels in the region, with an average age of 6 years. Our subsea fleet in the Asia Pacific region is well diversified and well suited for projects within all our operating segments: IMR, survey, diving, mooring and construction."