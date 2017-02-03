Fuel treament specialist commits to marine market

FEBRUARY 3, 2017 — Responding to growing demand, fuel treatment specialist Aderco has opened an operational base in Fairhope, Hampshire, U.K., to serve the marine markets in the U.K., the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Aderco says it chose the U.K. for its strategic location as well as its importance to the maritime sector, making it an ideal hub from which to combine customer service with closer proximity.

Peter Stevenson leads Aderco Ltd from its new offices in Hampshire with additional staffing levels to provide a best-in-class service. The company will also serve as a reporting line for the company's worldwide network of distributorships.

Mr. Stevenson joined Aderco earlier this year. He previously worked with Simplex-Turbulo as Managing Director where he initiated and oversaw the implementation of a CRM system, significantly increasing customer sales. He had first joined the company as Sales Director in 2012. Prior to Simplex, Mr. Stevenson was Sales Director at V Ships, liaising with the eleven marine service companies within V Ships. Responsible for internal and external sales, Stevenson identified and implemented a group-wide CRM solution there. Before joining V Ships, Peter Stevenson spent 29 years with UMC, beginning as a diver and exiting as a shareholder at the point of sale to V Ships.

"This is an exciting time for Aderco, whose proven fuel treatments deliver cost savings and efficiency gains that are in tune with today's concerns and resonate with customers," said Mr. Stevenson. "Aderco has an outstanding commitment to innovation and we are continuously improving our solutions to enable the maritime industry to meet today and tomorrow's challenges. We have a strong commitment to the maritime sector that began 35 years ago when we began working with the Canadian icebreaker fleet. Since then we have been able to build a strong track record of saving costs, improving operational reliability and reducing emissions. We've hit the ground running here and I'm delighted to be working with such a dynamic team."

Olivier Baiwir, Aderco International CEO, said, "Peter's broad depth and experience across the industries that are key to Aderco is making a difference and he adds a valuable perspective to our management team. His expertise, especially in leading technology initiatives at the enterprise level, has already shown extremely valuable to the shipping sector. The U.K. undoubtedly remains a key strategic location and we couldn't have a better team in place to support our customers and realize the potential for growth there as well as internationally."

Aderco develops, manufactures and distributes specialized solutions, including fuel conditioners and lubricity improvers, for the marine/maritime, mining, power generation and transportation sectors. Aderco fuel treatments are 100% vegetable-organic, ashless and metal-free.