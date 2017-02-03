Metalships & Docks to build new factory freezer trawler

FEBRUARY 3, 2017—Niisa Trawl Aps, Nuuk, Greenland, has signed a contract with Spain’s Metalships & Docks SA to build an Arctic factory freezer trawler based on an ST-118 design from Norway’s Skipsteknisk.

Called the Regina C, the new fishing vessel is the third Skipsteknisk-designed vessel carrying this name. The 80m x 17m Regina C will be built according to a DNV GL class with the highest Baltic ice-class rating.

The factory freezer trawler will with accommodations for 32 persons, all arranged in modern, well-appointed single and double cabins.

During the development of the vessel design, great effort was made to achieve the highest possible safety standards for the crew, during all kinds of operations and weather conditions. The vessel will be outfitted primarily for the northern cold-water shrimp fishery, but options for other fisheries have been incorporated into its design.

The vessel is designed with high focus on reduction of any pollution discharges to water or air and the recovery and recycling of excess energy wherever possible.

For Skipsteknisk AS, the contract is a very important during the current downturn in the offshore segment. Designing fishing vessels, together with research vessels, has kept the company at full capacity utilization.

The engineering work for the Regina C has already started and will continue throughout 2017.

The Regina C is scheduled for delivery in August 2018.