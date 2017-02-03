Damen now operating Curacao shipyard

FEBRUARY 3, 2017 — Under an agreement reached last year with the Government of Curaçao, Damen Shiprepair & Conversion (DSC) has this month taken over the management of the Curaçao Droogdok Maatschappij (CDM) ship repair yard.

The move sees Damen expand its ship repair activities to the Western Hemisphere. The yard is strategically located on the route to the Panama Canal, outside the Hurricane Belt and offers excellent working conditions within a natural bay.

As Curaçao is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, smooth logistic connections and fast import of required materials are guaranteed.

The yard has two graving dry docks docks; one sized 280 m x 48 m= and the other 193 m x 26 m plus almost 2 km of quay side.

Damen plans to invest approximately $40 million to add a floating dock dry dock and improve the yard's infrastructure and equipment.

A new management team, led by Jaap de Lange as Managing Director, has been appointed and is now on site to introduce and implement Damen working methods and standards.

Damen, together with the Curaçao Government, will invest in training and schooling of local technical personnel, ensuring the development of local skills, further developing the local industry and encouraging employment opportunities in the area.

The commencement of Damen Shiprepair Curaçao was celebrated on February 2nd at the yard in the presence of all staff as well as parties involved during the negotiation period.

"The cooperation between Damen, the Curaçao Government, local trade unions and the personnel of the yard has been very pleasant during the period of negotiations and transfer of ownership," said Durk-Jan Nederlof, Group Director Damen Shiprepair & Conversion. "We are very much looking forward to continuing this collaboration in the future. It is excellent to see the enthusiasm of all parties to make this yard such a success."