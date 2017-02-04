Gladding-Hearn delivers new boat to Lake Pilots

FEBRUARY 4, 2017 – The Lake Pilots Association, District 2, in Port Huron, MI, has accepted delivery of a new Chesapeake Class pilot boat from Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, Somerset, MA.

With a length overall of 52.5', a beam of 16.7', and a draft of 4.8', the all-aluminum pilot boat features the C. Raymond Hunt-designed Deep V hull.

Power is provided by twin Cummins QSM11 diesel engines, each delivering 602 bhp at 2300 rpm and turning 5-blade NiBrAl propellers via Twin Disc MGX-5114A Quickshift gears to give the vessel a top speed of 25 knots.

Diesel fuel capacity is 690 gallons, which, shipyard officials say, will provide a range of at least 350 miles at an economical speed of about 20 knots. The engines turn 5-blade NiBrAl propellers via Twin Disc MGX-5114A "Quickshift" gears.

A Humphree interceptor trim tab, with automatic trim optimization, is installed at the transom.

The wheelhouse, flush-mounted to the deck amidships and with forward-leaning front windows, is outfitted with Llebroc seats and a settee and is heated by two 40,000 BTU Heatercraft units. The forecastle also hass a 40,000 BTU heater, along with a settee, portable head, and built-in storage cabinets.

Outside of the wheelhouse, the handrails and foredeck are heated by a 120,000 BTU diesel-fired heater.

There are boarding platforms on the roof and port and starboard on the foredeck.

At the transom are throttle and steering controls, and a winch-operated, rotating davit over a recessed platform for rescue operations.