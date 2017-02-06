VIDEO: USCG approval boosts PureBallast orders

FEBRUARY 6, 2017 — Alfa Laval says that, as a direct consequence of its U.S. Coast Guard type approval, its PureBallast 3.1 system has been selected for ballast water treatment on vessels owned by Piraeus, Greece, headquartered Stamco Ship Management.

The agreement is expected to generate orders worth around EUR 2.2 million to be booked during Q1 2017.red

Under the agreement, PureBallast 3.1 ballast water management systems will be retrofitted on eleven RO/RO vessels in the Stamco Ship Management fleet. Stamco Ship Management made its decision following the type approval of PureBallast by the USCG.

"This order is directly tied to the USCG type approval of PureBallast," says Anders Lindmark, Head of Alfa Laval PureBallast, Alfa Laval Marine Division. "Since the type approval was announced, Alfa Laval has seen a clear increase in the number of inquiries about the system."

The USCG Type Approval Certificate for the PureBallast 3 family was issued on December 23, 2016, making Alfa Laval one of the first suppliers with a USCG-approved system.



With the IMO Ballast Water Management (BWM) Convention entering into force in September 2017, the issue of supplier capability has become urgent in other areas as well.

"The high interest in PureBallast is a clear sign that the retrofit market is opening up," Lindmark says. "Alfa Laval is well prepared, not only with type approved systems, but also with a decade of experience and a worldwide organization ready to deliver."