BAE San Diego shipyard gets $26.6 million LSD-49 award

FEBRUARY 6, 2017 — BAE Systems San Diego Ship Repair, San Diego, CA, has been awarded a $26,665,643 cost-plus-award-fee, incentive-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-12-C-4403) to definitize USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49) fiscal 2017 phased maintenance availability undefinitized contract action.

A phased maintenance availability includes the planning and execution of depot-level maintenance, alterations, and modifications that will update and improve the ship's military and technical capabilities.

Work will be performed in San Diego and is expected to be completed by January 2018.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $26,665,643 was obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $25,397,503 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, is the contracting activity.