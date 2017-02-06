VIDEO: Schulte and Babcock team on LNG fueling

FEBRUARY 6, 2017 — Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement is collaborating with the U.K.'s Babcock International Group, the UK's leading engineering support services company, are collaborating to develop a 7,500 cu.m Gas Supply Vessel to be used for the LNG fueling of ships in the Baltic Sea.

The vessel will be first vessel of its kind to utilize Babcock's patent pending FGSVO technology, developed technology to deliver LNG from the GSV into the receiving vessel with zero emissions to the environment during normal operations, greatly minimizing environmental impact.

The vessel is also designed to meet the IMO global cap of 0.5% on sulfur emissions

The GSV will be built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in Ulsan, South Korea. The keel is scheduled to be laid down in February 2018 with the cargo tanks delivered in January 2018. The vessel is due to be launched in April 2018 with delivery from the shipyard expected in September 2018.

Many LNG refueling hubs are in the process of being planned globally with LNG bunkering vessels such as the Babcock Schulte GSV expected to be more widely used as new LNG fueling infrastructure is developed.

Ian Lindsay, Babcock Managing Director for Energy & Marine Technology, said: "Working with well-established partners such as the Schulte Group is an exciting prospect for our team. As innovators in Liquefied Natural Gas technology, working on this 'first of its kind' program is a great opportunity to further expand our reach into the international LNG arena."

"This new sector will enable Babcock and the Schulte Group to innovate and deliver safe, efficient and environmentally responsible fuel delivery to meet demand in this growing sector of our industry," said Angus Campbell, BSM Director for Energy Projects.