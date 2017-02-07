Fincantieri submits its proposal for Army's MSV-L

FEBRUARY 7, 2017— Fincantieri Marine Group has submitted its proposal for the next generation of the U.S. Army landing craft, the Maneuver Support Vessel - Light (MSV-L).

Fincantieri leads an industry team that includes France's Groupe CNIM, the designer of the Catamaran Landing Craft (L-CAT); Oshkosh Defense, a leading provider of tactical wheeled vehicles and life sustainment services; and other specialist partners.

The CNIM L-CAT is the reference vessel for the Fincantieri team's proposal.

Shipbuilder Fincantieri Marinette Marine, as prime contractor, has extensive experience in managing U.S. Government programs of great complexity and requiring serial production, including the U.S. Navy's Littoral Combat Ship and the U.S. Coast Guard's Response Boat-Medium.

Fincantieri Marine Group President and CEO, Francesco Valente, commented on the submission: "We've assembled a world-class team of industry partners in order to deliver to the U.S. Army a highly reliable, low-risk, low total-life-cycle cost solution."

Mr. Valente stressed the advantages of choosing a reference design based on seven L-CAT vessels, in service for more than five years, conducting global combat force missions for the French Navy. "We used a host of real-world maintenance and operational data to further develop the design into a flexible and reliable solution fit for the U.S. Army needs of today and tomorrow," he said.

Fincantieri's MSV(L) reference design vessel (L‐CAT) going ashore during U.S.‐hosted multinational littoral warfare exercise Bold Alligator