Hyundai Heavy marks production of its 5,000th propeller

FEBRUARY 7, 2017— Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) recently held a ceremony to mark the production ceremony of the 5,000th propeller by its Ulsan, South Korea, factory.

Measuring 10.6 meters in diameter and weighing 77 tons, the propeller is set to be installed on a 300,000 DWT VLCC ordered from the shipbuilder by Athens-based Thenamaris.

HHI is the only Korean propeller manufacturer capable of producing large-sized ship propellers heavier than 40 tons and says it has the largest slice of the pie in the global ship propeller market with a market share of 31% in 2015.

Since the production of its first propeller in 1985, HHI has achieved major production milestones with 100th propeller in 1987, 1,000th in 1999 and 2,000th in 2005. Since 2000, HHI has been producing 200 plus propellers annually.

While HHI has set a Guiness Record for producing the world's heaviest ship's propeller, now it is eyeing the production of lighter propellers made of composite materials

An HHI official said, "With the goal of developing 25% lighter propellers by 2018, we are currently developing new type of propellers made of composite material. We will continue to make efforts to keep our standing in the global market with tireless technology development and quality improvement."