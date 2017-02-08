Bollinger Shipyards delivers twenty second FRC

FEBRUARY 8, 2017 — Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC Bailey Barco, the twenty second Fast Response Cutter (FRC,) to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard took delivery on February 7, 2017 in Key West, Florida and is scheduled to commission the vessel in Ketchikan, Alaska in June, 2017.

Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished him or herself in the line of duty. This vessel is named after Coast Guard Hero Bailey Barco, who was awarded the Gold Lifesaving Medal on October 7, 1901 for his heroic and selfless action to rescue the crew of the Jennie Hall, a schooner that had been grounded during a severe winter storm off the coast of Virginia Beach, VA.



"We are pleased to announce the delivery of the latest FRC, the USCGC Bailey Barco," said Bollinger President & CEO Ben Bordelon. "This FRC built by Bollinger Shipyards will join the USCGC John McCormick stationed in the 17th Coast Guard District in Ketchikan, Alaska and will defend our Nation's interests in the Alaskan maritime region. FRCs already in commission stationed in the mid-Atlantic and the South Eastern U.S. have seized multiple tons of narcotics, interdicted thousands of illegal aliens and saved many lives. The FRC program is a model program for government acquisition and has surpassed all historical quality benchmarks for vessels of this type and complexity. The results are the delivery of truly extraordinary Coast Guard cutters that will serve our Nation for decades to come. We at Bollinger Shipyards are looking forward to hearing of the heroic exploits of the Bailey Barco as it joins the Coast Guard's operational fleet."

To build the 154 ft FRC, Bollinger used a proven, in-service parent craft design based on the Damen Stan Patrol Boat 4708. It has a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel's 26 foot cutter boat.



USCGC Bailey Barco during builders trials in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico