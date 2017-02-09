First U.S.-built Rotortug now in service with Seabulk Towing

FEBRUARY 9, 2017 — The first U.S.-built Rotortug – ART Trident — has undergone trials and is now in service.

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., and designated as an ART 80-98US, she was built in the Bayou La Batre, AL, shipyard of Master Boat Builders and is the first in a series of three tugs being constructed for Seabulk Towing of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The ART (Advanced Rotortug designation applies to Robert Allan Ltd. designed tugs featuring the unique triple Z-drive configuration, originally conceived and developed by Rotortug (KST) B.V. of the Netherlands. Offering exceptional omni-directional maneuverability and control, with a redundant propulsion machinery configuration, the ART series offers enhanced performance for ship-handling, terminal support and escort towing.

Particulars of the ART 80-98 US Class tug are as follows:

Length overall: 98'-6"

Beam, moulded, extreme: 43'-6"

Depth, moulded (hull): 15'-7"

Maximum draft: 18'-9"

Tank capacities at 100% are as follows:

Fuel Oil: 52,000 US gal

Potable Water: 5,000 US gal

Foam: 4,200 US gal

On trials, Trident met or exceeded all performance expectations, with the following results:

Average Bollard Pull, ahead: 78 tons

Free running speed, ahead: 12.5 knots

The vessel has been arranged and outfitted to a high standard with six crew berths in total. The Master's and Chief Engineer's cabins are located in the deckhouse with two double crew cabins located on the lower accommodation deck. A fully appointed mess/lounge and a modern, fully equipped galley are also located in the deckhouse.

The deck machinery consists of a JonRie Series 230 ship-assist hawser winch forward, and a JonRie Series 500 combination towing/hawser winch on the aft deck. The tug is equipped to perform escort operations over both the bow and stern, and is also equipped for long line towing over the stern.

The wheelhouse is designed for maximum all-round visibility with a forward control station providing maximum visibility to both fore and aft deck working areas and featuring an Alphatron Integrated Bridge System.

Main propulsion comprises three Caterpillar 3512C diesel engines, each rated 1,911 bhp at 1,600 rpm, and each driving a Schottel SRP 1012 fixed pitch Z-drive unit.

The electrical plant consists of two identical diesel gensets, each with a power output of 150 ekW.

Ship-handling fenders at the bow consist of a row of cylindrical fender at the main deck level, 800 x 400 and a row of 480 x 300 "W" block fender arranged below. Two rows of 10" x 10" hollow "D" fender provides protection at the main and foc'sle deck sheer lines, and a 800 x 400 cylindrical fender is used at the stern with a course of 480 x 300 "W" block fenders beneath. A combination of 10" x 10" and 12" x 12" hollow "D" fenders are arranged around the stern and below the waterline for submarine operations.