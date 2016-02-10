Baleària to repower high speed cat Jaume II

FEBRUARY 10, 2016 — Spain's Baleària Group is to repower its high speed ferry Jaume II to improve its energy efficiency, reliability and service. The investment, totaling more than 5.5 million euros, is part of the shipping line's fleet modernization process.

Jaume II was originally delivered by shipbuilder Incat, Tasmania, as its yard number 038, in 1996.

Work is now underway at the Astilleros del Guadalquivir shipyard in Seville, where the four main engines will be replaced to improve its propulsion system and reduce fuel consumption and contaminating emissions. The installation of new engines, which is valued at more than 5.5 million euros, is part of the company's investment plan to modernize its fleet and be able to guarantee better customer service.

The Chairman of Baleària, Adolfo Utor, said the new engines "will be 10% more energy efficient," and will make it possible to reduce NOx emissions by more than 70%. He added that the repower will increase the reliability and speed of the ship, which "will be capable of maintaining a cruising speed of 35 knots".

Besides the repower, work will include upgrading the interior areas of the ship for better comfort and a more up-to-date look, with seats and carpeting being replaced, cafés and counters updated and more lighting installed in all passenger areas on the boat.

The ship, which has a capacity for 600 passengers, has a length of 81 m and a beam of 26 m, offers standard and luxury seating and is equipped with a café, shop and services to carry pets and people with reduced mobility, among others.

Baleària has reached an agreement with Astilleros del Guadalquivir to handle annual dockings and repairs of its fast ferries over the next four years. In order to comply, the shipyard is converting three of its current slipways to make it possible to haul out ships with lengths of up to 90 m and beams up to 28 m.