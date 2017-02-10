Bids sought for 334 passenger New York ferry

FEBRUARY 10, 2017 — The Trust for Governors Island is seeking bids for the design and construction of a new ferry for service between Manhattan and Governors Island.

The Trust for Governors Island is the not-for-profit corporation created by the City of New York that is responsible for the redevelopment and operation of 150 acres of Governors Island as a public park

Seattle based naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy Glosten has provided technical requirements for the design, construction and delivery of the vessel, which will be a 334 passenger Subchapter K vessel.

Owner's requirements, notional (concept) design drawings, and an invitation for bid are available for download at: https://govisland.com/about/rfps

A pre-bid meeting will be held on March 2, 2017, to provide background information on the project. This discussion and open forum will give prospective bidders the opportunity to voice their questions, concerns, and suggestions. Attendance at the pre-bid meeting is recommended but not a requirement for bidder eligibility.