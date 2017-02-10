ECO tugs to have Ulstein alarm and monitoring systems

FEBRUARY 10, 2017 — The 13 heavy duty Damen design mooring assistance and escort tugs that Edison Chouest Offshore is building in its five shipyards for two major contracts in Texas and Alaska (see earlier story) will be equipped with Ulstein Power & Control alarm and monitoring systems (AMS).

The systems have been contracted by Mandeville, LA, headquartered Chouest affiliate Marine Technologies LLC, a specialist in dynamic positioning and navigation systems that has developed the bridge solution for the tugs. ]

The alarm monitoring is a part of Ulstein Power & Control's expertise in integrated systems. The amounts of sensors and information available on vessels is increasing rapidly and, says Ulstein, their control systems must be designed to meet the new, digital reality.

"We have developed our marine alarm and automation systems to fit the new generation of digitalization, and have based it on a new platform dubbed the Ulstein X-Connect," says Ulstein Power & Control managing director Gunnar H. Hide. "In Ulstein AMS, information can be easily interpreted for efficient and safe operation. provided to the end users. In addition, our new, event-driven systems will save over 90% strain on the systems and on data traffic. This gives the shipowners the option for ship to shore operations, in which data can be collected from several ships, and they'll get a more specific insight of what is profitable and not."