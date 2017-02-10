Pacific Ship Repair gets $17.4 million Navy job

USS Momsen (DDG 92) USS Momsen (DDG 92) U.S. Navy photo

FEBRUARY 10, 2017 — Pacific Ship Repair & Fabrication Inc., San Diego, CA, is being awarded a $17,486,040 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-award-fee contract (N00024-12-C-4400).

The modification will exercise an option for repair and alteration requirements for a non-dry-docking Chief of Naval Operations scheduled selected restricted availability for USS Momsen (DDG 92).

Work performed on surface combatants in a non-dry-docking selected restricted availability may include modernization ship alterations, blasting, painting, and surface preparation for complete or touch-up preservation of the underwater hull, freeboard, struts, rudders, running gear, ground tackle, and sea-chest, as well as various interior tanks.

Work will be performed in Everett, WA, and is expected to be completed by September 2017.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2017 defense working capital; and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,852,024 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $15,636,645 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity.

Want more? Subscribe now!

More in this category: « CRS issues new report on Navy shipbuilding BAE San Diego to hold dry dock naming ceremony »
back to top
Back to the top
Home