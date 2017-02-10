Pacific Ship Repair gets $17.4 million Navy job

FEBRUARY 10, 2017 — Pacific Ship Repair & Fabrication Inc., San Diego, CA, is being awarded a $17,486,040 modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-award-fee contract (N00024-12-C-4400).

The modification will exercise an option for repair and alteration requirements for a non-dry-docking Chief of Naval Operations scheduled selected restricted availability for USS Momsen (DDG 92).

Work performed on surface combatants in a non-dry-docking selected restricted availability may include modernization ship alterations, blasting, painting, and surface preparation for complete or touch-up preservation of the underwater hull, freeboard, struts, rudders, running gear, ground tackle, and sea-chest, as well as various interior tanks.

Work will be performed in Everett, WA, and is expected to be completed by September 2017.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); fiscal 2017 defense working capital; and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,852,024 will be obligated at the time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $15,636,645 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, Bremerton, Washington, is the contracting activity.