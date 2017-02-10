BAE San Diego to hold dry dock naming ceremony

FEBRUARY 10, 2017 — BAE Systems San Diego shipyard will officially name its new floating dry dock in a dedication ceremony on Saturday afternoon, February 11, 2017. U.S.

Representatives Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) and Scott Peters (D-Calif.) are among the dignitaries scheduled to speak at the event.

At 950 feet long and capable of lifting 55,000 long tons, BAE Systems' new dry dock is the largest floating dry dock in California. BAE Systems says that, paired with another dry dock at the shipyard, the new dock will be critical in maintaining the growing U.S. Navy fleet in San Diego, and in keeping those ships and sailors in their homeport for maintenance and repairs.

Later this month, the San Diego-based amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) will be the first ship to be serviced in the new dry dock.