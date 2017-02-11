VIDEO: Spectacular side launch at Netherlands shipyard

FEBRUARY 11, 2017 — Netherlands shipbuilder Royal Niestern Sander was the site of a spectacular side launch last week, captured in multiple videos.

The ship, an ice-strengthened multipurpose vessel of the EasyMax type, commissioned by Wagenborg and affiliated partners,

The vessel will be delivered by the shipyard in April 2017 when the christening and name giving will also take place.

Royal Niestern Sander's shipyard is located in the Northern part of the Netherlands in the Delfzijl harbor area.

With a cargo capacity of over 14,000 tonnes, measuring 149 m in length and 15.90 m in width, is the largest vessel ever built at a yard situated on the land side of the dikes in the north of the Netherlands.