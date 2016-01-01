Damen books order for Voith Schneder propelled inland ferry

EBRUARY 13, 2017 — Damen Shipyards Group reports that its last newbuilding order of 2016 was signed December 31 with VLOOT dab of Belgium and is for a 25 m ferry to carry vehicles and passengers across the canal linking Ghent and Terneuzen.

Although the journey time each way will be only a little over five minutes, the complex route and the minimal room for maneuvering in the busy waterway means that the vessel will be fitted with twin Voith Schneider cycloidal propellers to give it the agility required for safe and timely passages.

Power will be provided by twin diesel engines delivered via reduction gearboxes, and shaft generators will supply electrical power for onboard systems. An emergency generator rated at 14.5 kVA will also be installed.

VLOOT dab is a Flemish government-owned vessel operator with over 45 vessels in its highly diverse fleet, including tugs, work boats, patrol boats, hydrographic research vessels and a variety of ferries.

Damen vessels in the VLOOT dab fleet include a 2706 Stan Patrol, SPN-09, two multi-function Shoalbusters; the Zeeschelde and Zeetijger, and the Simon Stevin, a 36m research vessel.

The new ferry will be named Cyriel Buysse and is scheduled for delivery in March 2018.

The build will take place at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld in cooperation with Damen Shipyards Gorinchem.