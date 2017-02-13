VIDEO: First U.S.-built Rotortug goes to work

FEBRUARY 13, 2017 — A video just posted on Vimeo shows he first U.S.-built Rotortug – ART Trident — in action for Seabulk Towing.

Designed by Robert Allan Ltd., and designated as an ART 80-98US, she was built in the Bayou La Batre, AL, shipyard of Master Boat Builders and is the first in a series of three tugs being constructed for Seabulk Towing of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The ART (Advanced Rotortug) designation applies to Robert Allan Ltd. designed tugs featuring the unique triple Z-drive configuration, originally conceived and developed by Rotortug (KST) B.V. of the Netherlands.

Main propulsion comprises three Caterpillar 3512C diesel engines, each rated 1,911 bhp at 1,600 rpm, and each driving a Schottel SRP 1012 fixed pitch Z-drive unit.

More details of the ART 80-98 US Class Seabulk Towing tug in our earlier report HERE