BUKH names Laborde as U.S. marine diesel distributor

FEBRUARY 14, 2017 — Krusaa, Denmark, based diesel manufacturer BUKH A/S has appointed Covington, LA, headquartered Laborde Products as its Diesel Marine Distributor for the United States market.

"Our companies have tremendous synergies," said Soren Pederson, BUKH sales manager. "We are excited about this new partnership with Laborde Products."

"The BUKH engine line really complements our growing position in the marine market, and provides much needed domestic support for the U.S. cruise ship industry with the large population of BUKH SOLAS engines used in lifeboats and fast rescue craft," said Chris Cerullo, Laborde Products marine manager.

"Laborde is focused on providing our customers with the right product for their application and then providing the right service and right support to keep that product working. The BUKH engines are certainly the right product for the application, now we need to establish the right service and support throughout the U.S. that we have become known for," said Mr. Cerullo.

BUKH has produced marine engines since the beginning of 1899, and with more than 100 years of experience their marine engines have developed into being the most reliable in the world. They provide retailers all over the world of which most are specially trained to counsel and render service on the company's marine engines.

Laborde Products provides heavy-duty engines, diesel and natural gas-powered equipment, service and support to meet the needs of the marine and industrial markets.

In addition to being an engine distributor, Laborde Products also offers a complete line of custom packaged, engine driven equipment.