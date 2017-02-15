Ferry giant bets on LNG fueled ships, smart terminals

FEBRUARY 15, 2017 — The Baleària group carried 10% more passengers, vehicles and Ro/Ro cargo in 2016 than in the previous year, reaching 3.5 million passengers, 750,000 vehicles and more than 5 million linear meters of goods for all of the routes it operates in Spain (Balearic Islands, Ceuta and Melilla) and internationally (United States-Bahamas, Morocco and Algeria). The Baleària Caribbean subsidiary, which sails between the United States and the Bahamas, marked its fifth anniversary with 5% growth and a total of 150,000 passengers.

Presenting the company's EUR 450 million strategic investment plan for the next five years, Chairman Adolfo Utor says it is aimed at gaining “in competitiveness and offering the best services at the best prices,” mainly with the construction of new gas-fueled ships and terminals that use smart technology solutions.

The plan provides for the construction of three new smartships fueled by LNG (one at the LaNaval shipyard and another two at Cantieri Navale Visenti), as well as the purchase of other units and the modernization and repowering of existing vessels. The plan also includes building new smart terminals for passengers in Barcelona, Valencia and Palma, as well as opening up to new traffic.

Utor says these investments reinforce the company's "commitment to innovation and energy efficiency as the basis for continued growth.”