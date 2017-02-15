Ship-to-ship LNG bunkering vessel delivered

FEBRUARY 15, 2017 — ENGIE, Fluxys, Mitsubishi Corporation, and NYK have taken delivery of the world's first purpose built, ship-to-ship, LNG bunkering vessel.

Built at Hanjin Heavy Industries' Yeongdo shipyard in Busan, Korea, the dual fuel vessel will sail for her home port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, operating on LNG, which is currently being delivered to the ship by trucks at the shipyard.

To be named ENGIE Zeebrugge, the 5,000 cu.m LNG capacity bunkering vessel will supply LNG as a marine fuel to ships operating in Northern Europe. The two LNG-fueled pure car and truck carriers operated by United European Car Carriers will be its first customers.

ENGIE Zeebrugge will load LNG at Fluxys' LNG terminal in Zeebrugge, where small carriers with capacities from 2,000 cu.m can dock at a recently commissioned second jetty.

ENGIE Zeebrugge marks a milestone in the development of LNG bunkering chain in Europe where LNG-fueled ships have up to now have been largely dependent on fixed bunker locations or the limited bunkering capacity of LNG trailers.

ENGIE Zeebrugge has been designed to service a variety of LNG-fueled ships and is the first vessel to operate under the Gas4Sea brand name for marketing ship-to-ship LNG bunkering services worldwide launched last September by ENGIE, Mitsubishi Corporation and NYK.

ENGIE ZEEBRUGGE/FACTS & FIGURES