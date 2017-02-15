Wärtsilä and PGS Geophysical ink service agreement

Ramform Titan is one of the eight seismic vessels under the service agreement between Wärtsilä and PGS

FEBRUARY 15, 2017 — Wärtsilä and PGS Geophysical AS have signed a service agreement that makes Wärtsilä the preferred service supplier for engines and other Wärtsilä equipment.

According to the agreement, Wärtsilä will take care of the maintenance of engines and propulsion systems on board PGS's fleet of eight seismic vessels.

The three-year-agreement includes an option for two extra years. In the first phase of the contract Wärtsilä will optimize the operations and maintenance of the Wärtsilä engines and propulsion systems installed on board PGS's vessels. This allows PGS to optimize its operational costs over the lifecycle of the vessels.

Four of the PGS vessels are also connected to Wärtsilä's Condition Based Maintenance solution (CBM). The CBM balances safe operations with optimum engine performance and extended times between overhauls. Automatic transfer of data from the installations to the CBM center enables online monitoring and troubleshooting of the engines on board. Wärtsilä analyzes the data and provides advice on the optimisation of operating parameters as well as preventive maintenance recommendations.

In the second phase of the contract, Wärtsilä and PGS will identify how PGS can utilize Wärtsilä's digital solutions to further secure maritime uptime and minimise risk and costs.

"We are very proud to announce this new cooperation that makes Wärtsilä the preferred partner for PGS. Ensuring the availability and reliability of a large, globally operating fleet requires a wide service network, which we are able to offer. With Wärtsilä's advisory service and support, PGS is able to concentrate on what they specialize in – offering seismic services for their customers," says Hans Petter Nesse, Director, Service Unit Norway, Wärtsilä Services.

PGS operates globally from the company headquarters in Oslo, Norway. The company provides 3D images of the subsurface that oil companies use to find oil and gas reserves. The company provides a broad range of seismic, electromagnetic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation and field evaluation.

"Marine geophysics is a highly specialized and technology-driven area, and the reliability and safety of our fleet is essential, as it ensures that we can deliver these services, as promised, to our customers. We are confident that we in turn can rely on the maritime solutions and expertise of Wärtsilä. We are looking forward to the coming years of fruitful cooperation," says Håkon Matheson. Global Sourcing Manager PGS Geophysical AS.

