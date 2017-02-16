Hitachi Zosen books order for SCR systems

FEBRUARY 16, 2017 — Hitachi Zosen Corporation reports that it has received an order from China's Dalian Marine Diesel Co. for two high-pressure selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems.

Hitachi Zosen says this is the first order received by a leading Japanese manufacturer of large diesel engines for exhaust gas treatment equipment compliant with Tier III NOx emission standards,

The SCR systems will be installed in two 7,999 dwt chemical tankers being built for a European shipping owner by China's AVIC Dingheng Shipbuilding Co.

"Hitachi Zosen is the only commercial distributor officially approved by the world's leading licensor of large low-speed marine diesel engines, MAN Diesel & Turbo," says Jitsuhiro Yamaguchi, director of Hitachi Zosen's Marine Machinery & SCR Systems Business Unit. "We aim to make our marine SCR system the de facto standard of equipment compliant with Tier III environmental regulations."

While both SCR systems being supplied to Dalian Marine Diesel are high pressure systems, the company offers high-pressure and low-pressure SCR systems for installation upstream and downstream of the turbocharger, respectively, for a flexible lineup to meet customer needs.



1. High-pressure SCR system

• Optimal system for compactness

• Simple auxiliary equipment for easy maintenance

• Low running costs

• Compatible with both high and low sulfur fuel



2. Low-pressure SCR system

• Requires no engine modification; adaptable to

all engine types, sizes, and licensors

• Easy piping for multiple turbochargers

• Compatible only with low sulfur fuel

• Gentle on the environment with no waste emissions