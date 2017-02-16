BAE Norfolk wins $42.9 million Navy contract

FEBRUARY 16, 2017 — BAE Systems Norfolk Ship Repair, Norfolk, VA, is being awarded a $42,941,944 firm-fixed-price contract for USS Vicksburg (CG 69) fiscal 2017 special selected restricted availability (SSRA).

The contract includes options that, if exercised, would bring its cumulative value to $45,997,390.

The SSRA work consists of multiple ship alterations and miscellaneous repairs. The work package contained 99 work items, of which 92 items formed the base work package and 7 items are designated as options. Work will involve ship repair, and modernization. Work will be performed in Norfolk and is expected to be completed by September 2017.

Fiscal 2017 operations and maintenance (Navy); and fiscal 2017 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $42,941,944 will be obligated at time of award. Contract funds in the amount of $32,322,084 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured under full and open competition, with one offer received. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00024-16-D-4406-0010).