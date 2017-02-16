Coast Guard responds to Alaska tug grounding

FEBRUARY 16, 2017 — A Coast Guard Station Ketchikan Response Boat—Medium crew and Marine Safety Detachment Ketchikan pollution team responded to the tug boat Samson Mariner when it ran aground while towing a barge in the vicinity of north Tongass Narrows in Rosa Reef, Alaska, Wednesday evening

Coast Guard Sector Juneau command center watchstanders received notification via VHF-FM radio from the captain aboard the Samson Mariner that his vessel ran aground and had a minor breach in the hull.

Station Ketchikan and pollution responders were immediately launched, arrived on scene, placed boom around the tug and verified that crew of the Samson Mariner plugged the breached hull.

The Samson Mariner, which is operated by Samson Tug & Barge Co., Inc. of Sitka, Alaska, has 30,000 gallons of fuel on board and the barge has 40,000 gallons of diesel on board.

Three Southeast Alaska Petroleum Response Organization tugs took the barge to Ward Cove where it will be anchored and assessed for damage.

No damage to the barge or injuries have been reported.